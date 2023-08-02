Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TX traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 118,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,244. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 348,732 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 787.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,084 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 121,131 shares in the last quarter.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

