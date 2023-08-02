Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

TEX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after buying an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,932,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

