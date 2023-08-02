Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-$1.28 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.18-$6.03 EPS.
Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,377. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
