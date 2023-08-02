Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-$1.28 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.18-$6.03 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,377. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

