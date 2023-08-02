Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.18-$6.03 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.3 %

THC stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 376,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

