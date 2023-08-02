Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,414 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59,268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 463,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 462,296 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,995,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,051,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 176,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,052. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

