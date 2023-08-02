Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 828 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.88. 24,517,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,421,922. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.22.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $16,361,094 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

