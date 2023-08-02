Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,554 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,554 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. 24,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.