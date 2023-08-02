Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BA traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.80. 1,534,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.59. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

