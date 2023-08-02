Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:IEX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.07. 38,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,284. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
