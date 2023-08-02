Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Banner by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banner by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Banner by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 195,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Banner by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,980 shares of company stock worth $89,792 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Stock Down 1.1 %

Banner Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.04. 10,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

