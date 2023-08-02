Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.55. 754,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

