Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 36,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $396,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,282,443. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

