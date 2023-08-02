Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,321.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,859,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

