Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 5,075.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 241.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $218.24.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

