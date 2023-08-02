Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Shares Down 0.7%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 325,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 198,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.0306 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,990,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,386 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1,080.8% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,875,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,557 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,928,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,781 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,591,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 592,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 245,164 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.