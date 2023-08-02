Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Shares Down 0.7%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 325,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 198,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.
Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.0306 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th.
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
