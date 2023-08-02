TELUS (TU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. TELUS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 270,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 135.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TELUS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 888,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,841,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,970,000 after acquiring an additional 192,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,445,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

