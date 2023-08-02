Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VFC. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

V.F. Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 11,104,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,214. V.F. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 714,611 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

