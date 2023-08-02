Telos (TLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telos stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,603,015 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,693.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

