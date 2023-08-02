Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $51.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Barclays lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.59. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

