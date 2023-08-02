TD Securities Trims Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Target Price to $31.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,492. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after buying an additional 2,510,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

