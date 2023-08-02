Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 238,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 187,902 shares.The stock last traded at $23.28 and had previously closed at $22.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TARS. William Blair assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 17.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,221.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,221.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,658,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,643 shares of company stock worth $2,981,881 over the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,524,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after buying an additional 116,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.