Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. Sysco has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

