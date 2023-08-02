Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 24,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,588. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.62. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

