Synthetix Price Reaches $2.51 on Major Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00008568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $673.60 million and approximately $66.61 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 321,879,471 coins and its circulating supply is 268,095,665 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

