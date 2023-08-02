Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Symbotic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -141.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SYM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair cut Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

