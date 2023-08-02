Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $337.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $337.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.