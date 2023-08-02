SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 4438427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SPWR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunPower Stock Down 9.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunPower
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.