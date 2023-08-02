SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 4438427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of SunPower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

