SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) PT Raised to $11.00

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
SunCoke Energy Stock Performance
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,776,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 229,942 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,472,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
