Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,767 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after acquiring an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,199,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,066,000 after buying an additional 1,027,026 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,556,000 after purchasing an additional 534,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,526,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,398,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. 298,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,361. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

