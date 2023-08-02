Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $1,608,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,819 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SUI opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

