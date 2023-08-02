Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

SMLP opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,970,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

