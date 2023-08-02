Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOF. Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

