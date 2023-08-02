Summit Global Investments Invests $1.23 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

CARR stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

