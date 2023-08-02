Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

