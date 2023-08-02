Summit Global Investments Buys 543 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Winmark were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Winmark Trading Down 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $361.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.76 and a 200-day moving average of $319.53. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $206.37 and a 1-year high of $373.02.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Winmark Profile



Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

