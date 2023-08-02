Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 8,810 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.