Summit Global Investments Acquires New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPC opened at $157.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.33.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.