Summit Global Investments Acquires 1,879 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $176.27. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.