Suku (SUKU) Price Reaches $0.0458

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Suku has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $674,199.63 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

