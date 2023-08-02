Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 7.1%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.83. 21,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 117,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,711,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,377,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

