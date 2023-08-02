StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APT remained flat at $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,432. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $4.99.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

About Alpha Pro Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.