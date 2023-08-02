StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APT remained flat at $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,432. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $4.99.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.73%.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
