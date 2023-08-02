Stifel Nicolaus Trims Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Target Price to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.64.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 230,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.10 and a twelve month high of C$26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.727492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.