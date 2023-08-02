Stifel Nicolaus Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $281.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $281.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.93.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,534. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.28 and a 200-day moving average of $209.48.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

