Stifel Nicolaus Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $105.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.26.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.