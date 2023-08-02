Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.
SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.
Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SBUX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.29. 1,953,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,027. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
