Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.29. 1,953,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,027. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

