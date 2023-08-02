Stifel Firstegy Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.00 million.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.93.

TSE:SES opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.78. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

