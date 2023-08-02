State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands Makes New Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,123,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands owned 0.34% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. 123,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,130. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

