State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands Makes New Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 782,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,824,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands owned about 0.31% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USHY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. 4,130,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

