Starfox Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,245 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up 7.5% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC owned 0.99% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 766,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,337. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

