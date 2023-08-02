Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,406. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

